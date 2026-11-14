Neighbors all over Columbia are offering some handy free items this week — from holiday decor to storage, garden gear, and more.

Item: Miss Mustard Seed's Milk Paint, box of assorted colors

Details: Makes 1 quart of paint and covers about 70 sq ft. No VOCs, environmentally friendly. Just mix with water and brush onto furniture or decor. Great for small projects or trying out different colors.

Location: Kenilworth Rd, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pre-lit Christmas tree with a large box of ornaments and ribbons

Details: Ready for holiday decorating. The giver is downsizing and asks that you take everything together. Nice option if you’re starting from scratch with decorations.

Location: Regency Park, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Sterilite 3-drawer plastic storage unit

Details: Red and black unit with three pull-out drawers. Good for craft supplies, kids’ rooms, or garage storage.

Location: Folkestone, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Coiled yellow hose, about 12 ft

Details: Ordered online and the wrong size was sent. It has a smaller diameter than a standard garden hose (exact size not known). Could work for light watering or other outdoor uses if the size fits your needs.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Three elastic stretch exercise bands

Details: Can be used for workouts, stretching, or rehab exercises. Handy for a simple home gym setup.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: ZShield Flex face shield

Details: Brand new protective shield. Designed for personal protection, useful for close-contact work or extra coverage in public spaces.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Skin Tac adhesive barrier wipes, 50-count box (almost full)

Details: Used to create a barrier between tape and skin. Helpful for medical dressings or devices that need extra sticking power while protecting skin.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Holiday Time 4-ft pre-lit Indiana Black Spruce tree

Details: Comes with 150 clear mini lights and 173 branch tips, about 2.17 ft in diameter. Includes a bag of Christmas decorations to go with it. Great size for apartments or smaller spaces.

Location: Folkestone, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Green ice cube organizer bin with handle and lid

Details: Compact bin for freezer use. Comes with two ice cube trays and a pair of tongs, all never used. Nice way to keep ice clean and organized.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Autumn floral wreath

Details: Features bright orange and red flowers, perfect for fall or Thanksgiving decor on a door or wall. Listing also mentions a clear flat acrylic piece pictured with the floral arrangement.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Black rolling stool with backrest

Details: Has chrome legs and casters so it rolls. Good for a home office, craft room, or workspace where you move around a bit.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two Gatehouse latch shields

Details: Designed for door security. Includes screws for mounting. Could be useful for gates, sheds, or doors that need a bit more protection.

Location: Southeast Columbia, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Columbia tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.