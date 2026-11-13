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Columbia
⚠️ Bagged leaf drop-off sites in Columbia Nov 13–19
11 days ago
🚧 Bagged leaf drop-off sites in Columbia for Nov 13–19
The City’s Solid Waste Division is offering its annual bagged leaf collection option again this fall.
For WEEK 3: November 13–19, 2026, you can drop bagged leaves only (no other trash or yard waste) at these container locations:
- Drew Park – 2101 Walker Solomon Way – Container 20
- Busby St. – 1735 Busby St. – Container 20
- Columbia Tennis Center – 1635 Whaley St. – Container 30
- Owens Field – 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. – Container 30
- Woodland Park – 6500 Olde Knight Pkwy. – Container 30
A full collection calendar is online at https://publicworks.columbiasc.gov/waste-wizard/.
Questions? Call the Solid Waste Division at 803-545-3800 or visit www.ColumbiaSC.gov.
More Info: City of Columbia Solid Waste Division Leaf Collect...
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