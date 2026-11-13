🚧 Bagged leaf drop-off sites in Columbia for Nov 13–19

The City’s Solid Waste Division is offering its annual bagged leaf collection option again this fall.

For WEEK 3: November 13–19, 2026, you can drop bagged leaves only (no other trash or yard waste) at these container locations:

Drew Park – 2101 Walker Solomon Way – Container 20

Busby St. – 1735 Busby St. – Container 20

Columbia Tennis Center – 1635 Whaley St. – Container 30

Owens Field – 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. – Container 30

Woodland Park – 6500 Olde Knight Pkwy. – Container 30

A full collection calendar is online at https://publicworks.columbiasc.gov/waste-wizard/.

Questions? Call the Solid Waste Division at 803-545-3800 or visit www.ColumbiaSC.gov.