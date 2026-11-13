Columbia’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for students just starting out and seasoned staff who know their way around a case file. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte

Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte Location: Columbia, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex litigation from intake through trial, including personal injury, premises liability, products liability, and medical malpractice. This is a good fit if you’re an experienced paralegal who loves organizing big case files, digging into medical records, and keeping fast-moving deadlines on track.

Employer: Adams and Reese LLP

Location: Columbia, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 37.5 hours/week)

(about 37.5 hours/week) Pay: $25.64 – $30.77 per hour

Support litigation attorneys with drafting, proofreading, filings, research, and client communication, plus some billing and admin work. Strong writing and organization skills are key here, and the role comes with a wide benefits package and room to grow.

Employer: U.S. Department of Justice – U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina

Location: 1441 Main Street, Suite 500, Columbia, SC 29201

Type: Unpaid student volunteer internship (Spring & Summer 2027)

(Spring & Summer 2027) Salary: Uncompensated (possible course or work-study credit, school-dependent)

(possible course or work-study credit, school-dependent) Application deadline: November 27, 2026, 11:59 pm EST

Hands-on federal experience for 2L and 3L law students in both criminal and civil divisions—think research, writing, evidence review, and observing court. You’ll need at least a 3.0 GPA, U.S. citizenship, and a full application package (cover letter, resume, transcript, writing sample, and any veterans’ docs) emailed to USASC.LawClerkResumes@usdoj.gov.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—legal hiring in Columbia tends to move in waves, and similar roles often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.