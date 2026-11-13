Columbia’s security and corrections scene is busy right now, with steady shifts and clear career paths for people who like structure and serving the community.

Here are several solid options in public safety and security hiring around Columbia, SC right now:

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC (municipal site)

(municipal site) Salary: $18.96/hour

Type: Full-time (3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, Sun & Mon–Thu)

Armed patrol role with steady afternoon/evening hours, focused on routine patrols, incident response, and strong customer service. Comes with paid training, health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC (government juvenile justice site)

(government juvenile justice site) Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time (Fri–Sun, 5:45 PM – 6:00 AM)

Access control role at a juvenile justice facility, handling entry points, badges, and patrols with a focus on documentation and calm incident response. Includes benefits, paid training, and shift tools to pick up extra work.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Corrections

Location: Broad River Correctional Institution, Columbia, SC (Richland County)

Salary: $55,575 – $56,618 (based on years of service and incentives)

(based on years of service and incentives) Type: Full-time

Specialized intel role inside a Level III prison, focused on gang and security threat intelligence, monitoring calls, tracking contraband, and supporting statewide security efforts. Good fit if you want a state job with structure and clear training.

Employer: Security Management of South Carolina LLC

Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Type: Part-time

Armed post work protecting people and property, with lots of face-to-face contact and visible patrols. They prefer candidates with an active Armed SLED card and need folks who can stand/walk most of the shift and handle changing outdoor conditions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple sites and shifts around Columbia.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.