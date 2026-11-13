Columbia’s care and service jobs are steady right now, with options in state, federal, and private settings. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and supporting your community.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Corrections Location: Columbia, SC (Broad River Correctional Institution)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and run recreation programs that support health and wellness for people in custody. You’ll organize tournaments and classes, supervise inmate recreation assistants, and keep facilities and equipment in good shape. High school diploma plus 2 years’ recreation experience (or a related bachelor’s degree) required, and 4 weeks of SCDC Basic Training after hire.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Columbia, SC (VA catchment area – travel in Midlands/Greenville)

Type: Full-time, GS-09 to GS-11

Salary: Competitive federal pay (grade-based; not listed)

Provide clinical social work and case management for Veterans in community nursing homes and rehab facilities. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, discharge planning, crisis intervention, and counseling for Veterans and caregivers. Requires a CSWE-accredited MSW and state social work license (independent level for GS-11). Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, with strong federal benefits, retirement, and paid leave.

Employer: Pinnacle Funeral Service

Location: Columbia, SC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $67,000 per year

Serve families through every step of funeral and memorial planning while caring for the deceased with professionalism and respect. You’ll handle arrangements, embalming, paperwork, and coordination of services. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance, and a supportive team. Active Funeral Director/Embalmer license in good standing is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.