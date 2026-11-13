Columbia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, energy, and higher ed. Here are a few solid management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western Location: Columbia, SC (transportation division)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support complex transportation projects while growing into a next-level construction leader. You’ll handle planning, scheduling, budgets, safety, and subcontractors, and help manage Project Engineers—ideal if you have 4+ years’ experience and want a clear path into senior project management.

Employer: ICF

Location: South Carolina (Myrtle Beach area / SC remote office)

Type: Full-time

Anticipated base salary: $85,000–$95,000 (overall pay range $73,738–$125,354)

Lead a statewide utility energy efficiency program for commercial and industrial customers. This role mixes client management, team leadership, and strategy, with strong benefits like 401k match, education reimbursement, and flexible work options for experienced energy-efficiency pros.

Employer: University of South Carolina

Location: Columbia, SC

Department: DAF Facilities Planning and Construction

DAF Facilities Planning and Construction Type: Full-time

Advertised close date: 12/26/2026 (may close earlier after minimum posting period)

(may close earlier after minimum posting period) Salary: Advertised range not listed in posting summary

Oversee major capital construction and renovation projects on campus and mentor junior project managers. Best fit if you have an advanced degree or extensive experience in architecture/engineering/construction management and can lead complex builds from design through closeout, with access to state benefits, tuition perks, and generous leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—small updates can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.