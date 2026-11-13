Columbia’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level coordination to big-picture strategy. If you work in people operations, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: The Nuclear Company

The Nuclear Company Location: Columbia, SC (nuclear/energy startup)

(nuclear/energy startup) Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,000 – $204,000/year

Build and lead a brand-new workforce pipeline function for the nuclear industry, from strategy and data dashboards to partnerships with colleges, trade schools, and K–12. Ideal if you have 10+ years in workforce development or HR strategy and want to design programs like apprenticeships, internships, and dual-enrollment from the ground up.

Employer: Richland School District Two

Location: Columbia, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, 245-day position

Salary: From $151,619/year (Grade 134, starting salary may not exceed step 14)

(Grade 134, starting salary may not exceed step 14) Application deadline: December 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, FSA/HSA, EAP, employee discount, life insurance

Executive HR role leading district-wide human capital strategy, HR services, and legal compliance as part of the Superintendent’s senior team. Good fit if you’re ready to own recruitment, retention, HRIS, employee relations, and performance management at a large public school district level.

Employer: Find Great People (FGP)

Location: Columbia, SC Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HR support role covering recruiting coordination, onboarding, employee records, and general HR admin. Great for someone with 2+ years of HR or office support who’s organized, detail-focused, and comfortable handling confidential information.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—HR roles tend to move fast once the right person spots them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.