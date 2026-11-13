Columbia’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already licensed and leading projects.

Below are several architecture & engineering roles in Columbia, SC worth a closer look.

Employer: State of South Carolina (University of South Carolina – DAF Facilities Energy Management)

State of South Carolina (University of South Carolina – DAF Facilities Energy Management) Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Apply by November 8, 2026 (posting may close earlier)

Lead in‑house electrical design for the USC Columbia campus, from substations and distribution systems to building projects. This role is ideal if you know NEC/NESC/NFPA 70E, enjoy coordinating with multi‑disciplinary teams, and want AHJ‑level review authority plus strong state benefits (health, retirement, tuition perks, and more).

Employer: The Foth Companies

Location: Columbia, SC (also hiring in Memphis, TN and Louisville, KY)

(also hiring in Memphis, TN and Louisville, KY) Type: Full-time

Join Foth’s aviation team working on airfield pavements, roadways, stormwater, parking, and utilities for airports across the Southeast and Midwest. Great fit if you like AutoCAD/3D design, construction observation, and want variety in civil work with guidance from Professional Engineers.

Employer: Terracon

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Internship (listed as volunteer)

Hands‑on field and lab experience in geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing while you’re in school. You’ll learn ASTM/DOT testing, sampling, data analysis, and report basics, with mentorship and a nationwide intern cohort—great stepping stone toward a civil, environmental, or geotech career.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.