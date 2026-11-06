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🚔 Columbia SC Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Columbia’s public safety scene is busy right now, with openings from state law enforcement to local library security and treatment-center leadership. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping people feel safe, these are worth a look.
Special Agent I/II/III – Investigative Services (Midlands Region)
- Employer: State of South Carolina – S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED)
- Location: Columbia, SC / Midlands Region (must live in or relocate to one of several nearby counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)
Work major criminal investigations, support local agencies, make arrests, conduct searches, and testify in court as a Class I Law Enforcement Officer. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years of law enforcement or specialized experience, and ability to handle 24/7 call-outs, travel, and physically demanding duties. Comes with state benefits, retirement, and generous leave.
Southeast Safety Associate
- Employer: Richland Library
- Location: Richland Library Southeast, 7421 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)
- Salary: Starting at $29,738 + excellent benefits
Patrol the library and grounds, respond to alarms and emergencies, and help keep staff and visitors safe while offering friendly customer service. Needs a high school diploma or GED and 1+ year of security or law enforcement experience (or similar). Set weekly schedule with alternating weekends and open-until-filled deadline.
Assistant Security and Safety Director
- Employer: RecSol Recovery Solutions (Recovery Solutions)
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and mentor security and safety staff in a secure treatment setting, oversee policies, emergency plans, and compliance, and work closely with site leadership. For SC roles, requires at least a high school diploma and 5+ years in a secure treatment setting, including 3+ years in management, plus a valid driver’s license. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, wellness perks, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—public safety skills transfer well, and local employers often hire for potential.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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