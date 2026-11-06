🚔 Columbia SC Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Columbia’s public safety scene is busy right now, with openings from state law enforcement to local library security and treatment-center leadership. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping people feel safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of South Carolina – S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

State of South Carolina – Location: Columbia, SC / Midlands Region (must live in or relocate to one of several nearby counties)

(must live in or relocate to one of several nearby counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)

Work major criminal investigations, support local agencies, make arrests, conduct searches, and testify in court as a Class I Law Enforcement Officer. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years of law enforcement or specialized experience, and ability to handle 24/7 call-outs, travel, and physically demanding duties. Comes with state benefits, retirement, and generous leave.

Employer: Richland Library

Location: Richland Library Southeast, 7421 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Salary: Starting at $29,738 + excellent benefits

Patrol the library and grounds, respond to alarms and emergencies, and help keep staff and visitors safe while offering friendly customer service. Needs a high school diploma or GED and 1+ year of security or law enforcement experience (or similar). Set weekly schedule with alternating weekends and open-until-filled deadline.

Employer: RecSol Recovery Solutions (Recovery Solutions)

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and mentor security and safety staff in a secure treatment setting, oversee policies, emergency plans, and compliance, and work closely with site leadership. For SC roles, requires at least a high school diploma and 5+ years in a secure treatment setting, including 3+ years in management, plus a valid driver’s license. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, wellness perks, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—public safety skills transfer well, and local employers often hire for potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.