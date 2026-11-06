🚧 Columbia, SC Construction & Skilled Trades – Several Openings

Columbia’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work on base, in apartments, and around town. If you’ve got tools and experience, there’s likely a spot for you.

Employer: Superior Contracting & Maintenance

Superior Contracting & Maintenance Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Residential painting for maintenance work orders and small projects. Great if you’re an independent painter with your own tools looking for flexible scheduling, steady projects, and fast direct-deposit pay.

Employer: Collective Residential

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20–$25/hour + on-call pay

Get vacant apartments rent-ready by handling full interior paint and make-ready work, then help with maintenance when turns are caught up. Good fit if you like variety—painting, drywall repair, minor fixes, and some after-hours on-call.

Employer: TechFlow / EMI Services

Location: Fort Jackson (Columbia, SC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $29.07/hour total comp ($23.98/hr + $5.09/hr fringe for insurance & 401k)

Non-seasonal, no-travel plumbing role supporting mission-critical systems on base. Ideal if you’re an experienced, backflow-certified plumber wanting steady 40 hours, strong benefits, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: TechFlow / EMI Services

Location: Fort Jackson (Columbia, SC)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $22.49/hour + $5.09/hour fringe for insurance & 401k

Hands-on general plumbing maintenance on buildings and equipment—fix leaks, clear drains, install fixtures, and do preventive work. Good for techs with several years’ experience who want steady base work, ESOP, and full benefits.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Corrections

Location: Columbia, SC (Richland County)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and supervise plumbing maintenance and repair for a correctional facility, including sewage and emergency repairs. Good match if you have plumbing systems experience and are comfortable managing a facility-wide program.

Employer: Franklin Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time (future openings)

Full-time (future openings) Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

This is a talent pool, not a specific open job, but a way to get on the radar of a local plumbing company. If you’ve got a strong work ethic and want growth in plumbing and drain cleaning, you can apply now and they’ll reach out when roles open.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Lexington / Columbia, SC area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)

Use modern alignment equipment, do tire work, inspections, and basic services at a busy shop. Comes with benefits, PTO, holidays, and training, plus walk-in open interviews 7 days a week.

If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send that application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.