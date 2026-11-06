💻 Columbia, SC IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Columbia’s tech scene is busy right now — from cloud leaders to entry-level analysts, there’s something for almost every stage of an IT career. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: InterSources Inc

InterSources Inc Location: Columbia, SC (Hybrid)

Type: 12-month contract (possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on SAP HCM/ABAP role supporting HR, payroll, and SuccessFactors in a large enterprise environment. Great fit if you have 4+ years SAP HCM plus workflow and data migration tools (LSMW, BDC, EpiUse DSM).

Employer: DP Professionals (DPP)

Location: Columbia, SC (Hybrid: Tue–Thu onsite)

Type: W2 contract, 12 months

Salary: Not listed

Support Exchange Online, hybrid Exchange, Entra ID, and email security for a healthcare insurance client. Good for mid-level admins with 4+ years experience and strong PowerShell who can obtain Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (supports Columbia, SC applicants)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 base , plus annual incentive

, plus annual incentive Application deadline: November 12 (may be extended)

Senior product manager role owning strategy for exam authoring and assessment tools, including AI-assisted workflows. Ideal if you’re an experienced PM who loves discovery, data, and working closely with engineering and design.

Employer: American Business Solutions Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC (Local candidates)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design and support security platforms using Palo Alto Cortex XSIAM/XDR, CRIBL, and SIEM in a large, multi-tenant environment. Great for senior security engineers with 5+ years in big environments and strong scripting (Python/Bash).

Employer: HDR

Location: Columbia, SC (one of many possible locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by state (example ranges listed in posting)

Leadership role shaping how federal program data is defined and governed across HDR. Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years related experience) who know federal contracts, FPDS, SAM.gov, and can drive data standards and change management.

Employer: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina (Palmetto GBA)

Location: 17 Technology Circle, Columbia, SC (Onsite, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career business analyst role supporting systems and operations for a major government contractor. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong Excel/Office skills, and want to grow in healthcare tech and process work.

Employer: State of South Carolina – SLED

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time (State employee)

Salary: Not listed

Advanced systems engineer role handling Windows/Linux servers, patching, vulnerability management, backups, and DR for the state’s law enforcement division. Includes strong state benefits, on-call rotation, and mission-driven public safety work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Columbia, SC (multi-cloud enterprise role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 base , plus bonus and equity target

, plus bonus and equity target Application window expected to close: November 18, 2026

Executive-level role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for Health100. Perfect for senior leaders with 10+ years cloud/platform experience, deep IaC (Terraform), and a track record running large-scale, regulated environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers hire for related roles often. Polish your resume around the skills they call out and apply while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.