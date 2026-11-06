🚌 Columbia, SC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Options

Columbia’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. From CDL pros to home-delivery routes, there are several solid driving and transportation roles open right now.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Columbia, SC (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ annually , guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working

, guaranteed minimum when working Highlights: Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Must have CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, and a passport for cross-border runs.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Transportation

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Operate boom trucks, bridge scaffolds, cranes, and other heavy gear for bridge construction and repair in District 1. Requires 2+ years related experience, valid driver’s license, and ability to get a Class A CDL within 6 months; expect outdoor work, overtime, and emergency response during bad weather.

Employer: Not named (Chicago-based carrier)

Not named (Chicago-based carrier) Location: Columbia, SC (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Pay: 88% of weekly gross revenue , typical $10,000–$14,000 weekly gross

, typical Highlights: Run OTR under the company’s authority with no forced dispatch, experienced dispatchers, and optional reefer trailer rental if you don’t have your own. Requires CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, clean record, and your own truck.

Employer: Not named (Chicago-based operation)

Not named (Chicago-based operation) Location: Columbia, SC (OTR)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $0.75 CPM , around 3,000 miles/week , paid weekly

, around , paid weekly Highlights: Steady OTR reefer freight with 2022–2023 Freightliner Cascadias, automatic and well-equipped. Looking for CDL-A drivers with 2+ years’ experience and a clean record who want consistent miles.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Columbia, SC (North Regional OTR)

Type: Full-time, Company Driver

Pay: $1,700–$1,900 per week , about $97,000–$117,000/year , $0.73–$0.78 per mile depending on Hazmat

, about , depending on Hazmat Highlights: 100% no-touch dry van, out 18 days / home 5 days, late-model trucks with fridge, microwave, TV, APU, and more. Full benefits after 60 days plus quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500); needs CDL-A and at least 9 months recent OTR/regional experience.

Employer: Mom’s Meals, a PurFoods Company

Location: Columbia, SC (533A Clemson Rd, 29229)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hour + monthly bonus opportunity

Schedule: 2 days/week – Thursday & Friday, start 6:00–6:30 a.m.

Highlights: Local home-delivery route moving prepacked meal boxes from cold storage to customers’ homes. Great if you want steady hours, no CDL, and customer interaction; must pass background check, drug screen, and have a clean driving record.

Employer: Mom’s Meals, a PurFoods Company

Location: Columbia, SC (533A Clemson Rd, 29229)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour + monthly bonus opportunity

Schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 4-day work week

Highlights: Similar to the part-time role but with more hours and a set 4-day schedule. You’ll deliver refrigerated meals, use a smartphone app for routes, and work directly with clients in their homes; valid driver’s license and strong customer service skills needed.

Employer: Walpole, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC (SE Regional/OTR)

Type: Full-time, Company Driver (W-2)

Pay: $1,500–$2,200 weekly gross , $2,000 sign-on bonus

, Highlights: Haul pneumatic trailers in late-model Kenworth sleepers with flexible home time (out 5–7 or 10–15 days) and extra pay for 34-hour resets on the road. Full benefits, 401(k), and safety/Driver of the Month bonuses; requires CDL-A and 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Lexington / Columbia, SC area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)

Not listed (weekly pay + incentives) Highlights: Shop-based role doing brakes, shocks, struts, inspections, oil changes, and tire work at a large national chain. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training; needs 2+ years auto repair experience and your own tools.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.