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Columbia
🚌 Columbia, SC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Options
8 days ago
Columbia’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. From CDL pros to home-delivery routes, there are several solid driving and transportation roles open right now.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van ($175K–$225K)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Columbia, SC (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ annually, guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working
- Highlights: Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Must have CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, and a passport for cross-border runs.
Highway Maintenance Worker III – Specialized Equipment Operator
- Employer: South Carolina Department of Transportation
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Operate boom trucks, bridge scaffolds, cranes, and other heavy gear for bridge construction and repair in District 1. Requires 2+ years related experience, valid driver’s license, and ability to get a Class A CDL within 6 months; expect outdoor work, overtime, and emergency response during bad weather.
OTR Reefer Owner-Operator – CDL Class A
- Employer: Not named (Chicago-based carrier)
- Location: Columbia, SC (OTR, all 48 states)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator
- Pay: 88% of weekly gross revenue, typical $10,000–$14,000 weekly gross
- Highlights: Run OTR under the company’s authority with no forced dispatch, experienced dispatchers, and optional reefer trailer rental if you don’t have your own. Requires CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, clean record, and your own truck.
CDL-A Company Reefer Driver – OTR (1099)
- Employer: Not named (Chicago-based operation)
- Location: Columbia, SC (OTR)
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $0.75 CPM, around 3,000 miles/week, paid weekly
- Highlights: Steady OTR reefer freight with 2022–2023 Freightliner Cascadias, automatic and well-equipped. Looking for CDL-A drivers with 2+ years’ experience and a clean record who want consistent miles.
Class A OTR Truck Driver – No-Touch Dry Van, Up to ~$117K
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Columbia, SC (North Regional OTR)
- Type: Full-time, Company Driver
- Pay: $1,700–$1,900 per week, about $97,000–$117,000/year, $0.73–$0.78 per mile depending on Hazmat
- Highlights: 100% no-touch dry van, out 18 days / home 5 days, late-model trucks with fridge, microwave, TV, APU, and more. Full benefits after 60 days plus quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500); needs CDL-A and at least 9 months recent OTR/regional experience.
Part-Time Home Delivery Driver – $18/hr + Bonus
- Employer: Mom’s Meals, a PurFoods Company
- Location: Columbia, SC (533A Clemson Rd, 29229)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18/hour + monthly bonus opportunity
- Schedule: 2 days/week – Thursday & Friday, start 6:00–6:30 a.m.
- Highlights: Local home-delivery route moving prepacked meal boxes from cold storage to customers’ homes. Great if you want steady hours, no CDL, and customer interaction; must pass background check, drug screen, and have a clean driving record.
Full-Time Home Delivery Driver – $18/hr + Bonus
- Employer: Mom’s Meals, a PurFoods Company
- Location: Columbia, SC (533A Clemson Rd, 29229)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour + monthly bonus opportunity
- Schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 4-day work week
- Highlights: Similar to the part-time role but with more hours and a set 4-day schedule. You’ll deliver refrigerated meals, use a smartphone app for routes, and work directly with clients in their homes; valid driver’s license and strong customer service skills needed.
SE Regional Truck Drivers – CDL-A (W-2, $2K Sign-On)
- Employer: Walpole, Inc.
- Location: Columbia, SC (SE Regional/OTR)
- Type: Full-time, Company Driver (W-2)
- Pay: $1,500–$2,200 weekly gross, $2,000 sign-on bonus
- Highlights: Haul pneumatic trailers in late-model Kenworth sleepers with flexible home time (out 5–7 or 10–15 days) and extra pay for 34-hour resets on the road. Full benefits, 401(k), and safety/Driver of the Month bonuses; requires CDL-A and 2+ years’ experience.
Automotive Mechanics – Mavis Tires & Brakes
- Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices
- Location: Lexington / Columbia, SC area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + incentives)
- Highlights: Shop-based role doing brakes, shocks, struts, inspections, oil changes, and tire work at a large national chain. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training; needs 2+ years auto repair experience and your own tools.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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