🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Columbia — Kayak, Furniture & More

Columbia neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from outdoor gear to furniture and even a free meal for veterans.

Item: Free Veterans Breakfast

What it is: Free food offered for veterans (details on menu and timing are on the listing)

Location: Shoreline, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

If you are a veteran or know one, this is a nice chance to enjoy a free meal and connect with others in the community. Check the post for exact time, date, and any RSVP details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 11 ft Vibe Sea Ghost 110 Blue Bundle Kayak

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Winchester, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Details from the poster:

2 seats – sitting seat and flat perch bundle

– sitting seat and flat perch bundle 1 paddle

Wired for battery & Garmin fish finder installed (battery/fish finder details on listing)

(battery/fish finder details on listing) 1 Chinook XXL life vest

Trolley kit with anchor

4 rod holders

4 storage areas

Notes that it floats well in low rapids

Link to quick start guide: https://vibekayaks.com/pages/sea-ghost-series-quick-start-guide

This is a full kayak bundle for fishing or paddling, with lots of extras already set up. Check the listing for any pickup instructions and timing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark brown wooden TV stand with glass doors and shelves + grey table set

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Category: Furniture

Location: Hard Scrabble Rd, Columbia, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

The TV stand is dark brown wood with glass doors and shelves, and it comes with a matching grey table set. This could be a nice upgrade for a living room or den. Check the listing for any size details, photos, and how to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Columbia tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.