🔬 Columbia, SC Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings

Columbia’s science scene is busy right now, from lab benches to field work. If you’re into research, rocks, or ruins, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: University of South Carolina (CAS Chemistry and Biochemistry)

University of South Carolina (CAS Chemistry and Biochemistry) Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: December 17, 2026 (applications accepted through this date)

Work on cutting-edge iPSC, neuronal, and brain organoid models to study hibernation biology and neurodegeneration (including tau biology). This role is ideal if you have a Ph.D. + 3 years postdoc, strong stem cell experience, and want to design experiments, publish papers, and mentor students.

Note: This position also appears as a State of South Carolina posting, but it’s the same UofSC role, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: State of South Carolina (Geological Survey / DNR)

(Geological Survey / DNR) Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level geologist role focused on the Coastal Plain—you’ll help with field mapping, geophysical and geochemical data collection (GPR, gamma, pXRF), and managing the SCGS Core Repository. Best fit if you have a bachelor’s in geology/hydrology and enjoy a mix of field work, lab work, and GIS.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Columbia, SC (projects across the U.S.)

Type: Part-time / As-needed

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field and lab archaeology: shovel tests, units, mapping, artifact washing and cataloging, plus travel to project sites with overnight trips covered by the company. Great if you have a BA/BS in Archaeology/Anthropology (or equivalent experience) and want flexible, project-based work with a major consulting firm.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.