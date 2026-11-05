🌿 Columbia, SC Agriculture & Environment Roles With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s green jobs scene is strong right now, with leadership roles that shape how our state protects land, animals, and people. If you’re into conservation, food safety, or clean energy, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Audubon Society

National Audubon Society Location: Columbia, SC (hybrid; commute to Columbia, Charleston, Silver Bluff Sanctuary, or Beidler Forest)

(hybrid; commute to Columbia, Charleston, Silver Bluff Sanctuary, or Beidler Forest) Salary: $94,993 – $118,741/year

Type: Full-time

Lead Audubon’s conservation work across South Carolina, from coastal resilience and habitat restoration to community science and policy. This is a senior role where you set strategy, manage budgets and staff, and help bring in funding to protect birds and the ecosystems they depend on.

Employer: The Nuclear Company

Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: Estimated $198,000 – $228,000/year

Type: Full-time

Build and own the HSE function for a fast-growing nuclear and energy startup, covering safety, environmental compliance, and human performance across corporate, construction, and field operations. Ideal if you have deep HSE leadership experience in highly regulated industries and want to design systems from the ground up.

Employer: Clemson University

Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $105,349 – $140,035/year

Type: Full-time (Regular FTE Staff, 37.5 hrs/week)

Application Deadline: January 22, 2027

Help lead South Carolina’s statewide meat and poultry inspection program to keep products safe, wholesome, and correctly labeled. This role mixes field oversight, staff supervision, HACCP and sanitation program management, emergency response work, and data/reporting through the Public Health Information System.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and consider applying or sharing with a friend who’d be a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.