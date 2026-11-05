🚔 Columbia, SC Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Columbia has steady demand for trained security and public safety pros right now. If you’ve got experience and a calm head under pressure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Focus: Entry/access control at a government juvenile services facility

You’ll manage entry points, check IDs, monitor activity, and do patrols to keep a juvenile facility safe and orderly. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of security experience, solid customer service skills, and want flexible, part-time hours with paid training and access to extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Thu–Fri 3:00 PM–11:00 PM , Sat–Sun 11:00 PM–7:00 AM

Thu–Fri , Sat–Sun Focus: Access control at a chemical/petrochemical site

This role is all about monitoring gates, alarms, and restricted areas at an industrial facility while giving clear, professional customer service. You’ll need 1+ year of security experience, comfort with computers and alarm panels, and be ready to respond calmly to incidents. Full-time benefits include health insurance, 401(k), and ongoing paid training.

Employer: BTI Security

Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Listed as Part-time in posting; description notes full-time and part-time shifts

Listed as in posting; description notes Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift options

options Focus: Armed protective security at federal/commercial sites

You’ll patrol sites, run access control, monitor cameras, write detailed reports, and respond to emergencies using tools like magnetometers and X-ray machines. This is a good match if you’re 21+, a U.S. citizen or qualifying veteran/LPR, with armed security, law enforcement, or military experience, plus firearms, OC spray, baton, and CPR/AED training. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, sick days, and holidays.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Focus: In-store loss prevention and shoplifter apprehension

This is a retail security role focused on reducing shrink by spotting, deterring, and apprehending shoplifters and documenting cases. You’ll write reports, testify in court when needed, and work with minimal supervision. Comes with weekly pay, store discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) and pension, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Walden Security

Location: Columbia, SC (USMS contract)

Columbia, SC (USMS contract) Type: Not stated, typically full-time under contract

Not stated, typically under contract Focus: Armed security for federal courthouses

You’ll run entrance screening, patrol court facilities, staff stationary posts, escort judges and court staff, and help enforce federal law and court rules. Requires 3 years of recent law enforcement or military police–type experience with arrest authority, graduation from a certified law enforcement academy, 21+, clean background, and ability to meet USMS medical standards. Offers federal-contract stability and room to grow within a large security company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here hire for multiple sites and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.