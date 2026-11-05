🤝 Columbia, SC Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Columbia’s care-focused jobs are busy right now, with new roles popping up that mix heart, stability, and solid benefits. Here are a few strong options if you like helping people and being active in the community.

Employer: Thompson Child & Family Focus – A Child's Place Program

Thompson Child & Family Focus – A Child's Place Program Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$22.11/hour

Support foster youth and caregivers through home visits, case management, and community outreach. This role comes with strong benefits (PTO, health, 401k match, loan repayment programs) and the chance to make a direct impact on kids and families.

Employer: Pinnacle Funeral Service

Pinnacle Funeral Service Location: Columbia, SC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$67,000/year

Serve families during some of their hardest moments by arranging and leading services, handling preparation, and managing paperwork. This position offers competitive pay, relocation help, and a full benefits package in a supportive, team-focused setting.

Employer: RecSol Recovery Solutions

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead group and one-on-one activities that support mental, physical, and emotional wellness for people in recovery. Good fit if you’re creative and caring—plus there are broad benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, DailyPay, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes your next step is just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.