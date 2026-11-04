⚖️ Columbia, SC Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from law firms to big corporate teams. If you’re detail‑minded and like rules, audits, or case work, these are worth a look.

Employer: McMichael & Gray, PC

McMichael & Gray, PC Location: Columbia, SC (on-site office)

(on-site office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation and benefits package (exact amount not listed)

Join a well‑established, high‑volume real estate law firm with an existing book of business already in place. You’ll manage residential real estate closings from contract to closing, review title work, and work closely with lenders, buyers, and sellers—ideal if you have 2+ years in real estate law and want growth in a fast‑paced, team‑oriented office.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 a year

Support an active in‑house government legal team handling complex litigation and eDiscovery. You’ll draft and file federal court documents, manage discovery databases, prepare trial notebooks and exhibits, and research using Westlaw/Lexis—a strong fit if you’re an experienced litigation paralegal who likes fast‑moving federal work.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Location: Columbia, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work face‑to‑face with clients at a large personal injury firm, managing files from intake to closing. You’ll order medical records, talk with providers and insurers, help build demand packages, and negotiate settlements and medical balances, with benefits including medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and holidays for full‑time staff.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Columbia, SC, US

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $46,988 – $112,200 a year + bonus/short‑term incentive eligible

+ bonus/short‑term incentive eligible Application window closes: 11/09/2026

Lead Medicaid provider compliance and audits for a major healthcare company. You’ll drive audit strategy, interpret findings, guide corrective actions, and partner across teams to keep operations aligned with state and federal rules—great if you have 3+ years in audit/compliance or healthcare operations and strong Excel and project management skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.