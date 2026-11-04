📋 Columbia SC Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Columbia’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from banks to state agencies to growing local businesses. If you like organizing, supporting teams, and keeping things running smoothly, this week has some solid leads.

Employer: TD

Location: Columbia, SC (on-site, office role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $27.75/hour

Entry-level banking operations role handling payments and deposit transactions in TD’s Personal & Commercial Banking group. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like structured work, and want clear training, benefits, and room to grow inside a large bank.

Employer: Allegiance Industries, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Central hub role keeping the office clean, stocked, and running while supporting HR, payroll, and vendors. You’ll touch scheduling, budgets, invoices, and events—great if you’re organized, like variety, and want to be the go-to person in a busy, growing facilities company.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

Location: Columbia, SC (secure facility/office setting)

Type: Full-time (State FTE)

Pay: Not listed

Benefits: State benefits, health/dental/life, state retirement, 15 days vacation + 15 days sick, 13 paid holidays, Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligible

High-responsibility admin role supporting division leadership with budgets, HR actions, reports, and compliance tracking. Good for someone with strong admin experience who wants stable state benefits and to support work that impacts youth and public safety.

Note: Applications are accepted until 5:00 p.m. on the stated closing date on the official posting.

Employer: CDP Fencing & Land Cultivation LLC (CDP Fencing)

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Benefits: 401(k) matching, paid time off, profit sharing, training & development, growth opportunities

You’ll be the first voice customers hear—responding to leads fast, booking estimates, updating the CRM, and backing up the Office Manager. Ideal if you enjoy being on the phone, staying organized, and helping a growing local fence company keep projects moving.

Employer: CARVANA

Location: Columbia, SC (in-office only)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $16.00/hour starting, with structured raises at 6, 12, and 24 months based on performance

Benefits: 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, dental & vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off (13–20 days) + 9 paid holidays (incl. your birthday), student loan help, stock purchase discount, tuition reimbursement, and more

Admin-heavy role focused on processing vehicle registrations, checking documents, and working with the DMV and internal systems. Great if you’re detail-focused, like clear metrics and growth paths, and want strong benefits in a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.