🚚 Columbia, SC Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouses to office-based inventory roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SRS Distribution, Inc.

SRS Distribution, Inc. Location: 2840 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29209

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is hands-on: loading/unloading trucks, pulling orders, organizing the warehouse, and running a forklift. Good fit if you can lift 50 lbs, like staying active, and want solid benefits (401k match, stock purchase plan, medical, PTO) with a national building materials distributor.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Columbia, SC (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $109,340/year (salary, no commission)

Lead the flow of materials from receiving to shipping, manage warehouse systems, and supervise staff in a manufacturing environment. Great for someone with 1–5 years in manufacturing/operations, strong Excel/ERP skills, and an interest in lean processes and long-term growth, plus day-one benefits and 401k match.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location (not listed)

Pick, stage, and fulfill online and in-store orders while keeping staging areas safe and tidy. You’ll use phones/tablets and powered equipment (forklift/order picker) and work closely with customers and store teams—good option if you want flexible hours and retail experience.

Employer: Husqvarna

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Last date to apply: November 2, 2026

Office-based role focused on order paperwork, export documents, cycle counts, and inventory data entry. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel and data entry, and like a mix of desk work and some time on the manufacturing floor.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Columbia – Killian Rd, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: “Industry comparable pay,” weekly, overtime-eligible (exact amount not listed)

Inspect, verify, and distribute auto parts to technicians in a busy collision center. Ideal if you’re 21+, can lift 50+ lbs, have at least 1 year handling orders/vendor coordination, and want day-one benefits plus clear promotion paths.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.