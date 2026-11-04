🚔 Columbia SC Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $59K+

Columbia’s security and corrections scene is busy right now. If you’ve got a steady mindset and like keeping people and places safe, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.66/hour

Work different sites and shifts around town, picking up extra hours through their Claim‑A‑Shift app. Good fit if you’re flexible, want variety, and are looking to grow into full‑time security work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC (government site)

(government site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Weekend daytime role at a government juvenile services location, focused on checking IDs, managing visitor access, and patrolling entry areas. Great if you have at least 6 months of security experience and like a set Friday/Saturday schedule.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC (juvenile services)

(juvenile services) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Help control access and patrol entrances at a juvenile facility while supporting youth, staff, and visitors. Ideal if you’ve got security experience, can use a tablet/computer, and want meaningful work with a steady weekday + overnight mix.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.95/hour

Unarmed patrol role at county locations with long daytime shifts and regular perimeter checks. Best for someone with 2+ years of security experience who wants full‑time hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.95/hour

Focus on entrances and badge/access processes while doing regular patrols. Good match if you’re experienced in security and like being the first point of contact for visitors and staff.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC (government location)

(government location) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Daytime driving patrol role at a government facility, with long 12‑hour shifts and a focus on logs, incident reports, and visible presence. Great if you have a valid driver’s license and want steady, predictable days.

Employer: BTI Security

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Listed as Full-time , posting headline notes part-time also available

Listed as , posting headline notes Pay: Not listed (armed role with benefits)

Not listed (armed role with benefits) Armed posts protecting federal and commercial sites, with patrols, access control, X‑ray/magnetometer use, and emergency response. Strong fit if you’re 21+, have prior armed security, law enforcement, or military experience, and want professional training and certifications.

Employer: Avalon Health Care Group – E. Roy Stone, Jr. Veterans Pavilion

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Listed as Internship (full daytime schedule noted)

Listed as (full daytime schedule noted) Pay: $20.00/hour , 8am–5pm , every other weekend

, , every other weekend Mix of security and light maintenance at a veterans’ nursing facility—patrols, monitoring entrances, helping residents, and keeping the building safe. Great if you want steady daytime hours and like working directly with veterans.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Corrections

Location: Kirkland Correctional Institution, Columbia, SC (Richland County)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,575–$59,618/year plus $3,000 MSU incentive for maximum‑security unit

plus for maximum‑security unit High‑security prison role with frequent security checks, contraband searches, and strict safety procedures. Good for experienced corrections/security/military/police professionals who want strong state pay, multiple shifts, and clear structure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.