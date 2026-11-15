Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both bedside care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid openings, from local hospice and senior care to high-paying travel contracts.

Employer: Compass Health Network

Compass Health Network Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Internship, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)

Internship, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about fast-paced phones and friendly, accurate scheduling so patients can access primary care smoothly. Great fit if you’re organized, like helping people, and want a healthcare front-desk style role without needing prior medical office experience.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, nights (3x12s, 36 hrs/week)

Travel, 13-week contract, nights (3x12s, 36 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $1,843/week

Night-shift RRT contract in long-term acute care for therapists with 2+ years’ experience. Good option if you like higher-acuity patients, can float between units, and want travel benefits plus housing stipends.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Colony Pointe Assisted Living

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN (Evenings 2–10 pm & Nights 10 pm–6 am)

(Evenings 2–10 pm & Nights 10 pm–6 am) Pay: $16/hour

Work in assisted living giving meds and daily care to seniors in a close-knit community setting. They offer training if you’re not yet certified, plus PTO, benefits, tuition help, free meals, and access to wages daily.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, nights (5x8s, 40 hrs/week)

Travel, 13-week contract, nights (5x8s, 40 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $2,367/week

Night-shift acute care Rad Tech role doing X-ray/CT with strong travel pay and housing stipends. Good for experienced techs who want steady nights and a recruiter team that focuses on high pay and CEU support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, rotating 5x8s (40 hrs/week)

Travel, 13-week contract, rotating 5x8s (40 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $2,331/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Travel X-ray Tech role with flexible housing options, 401(k) match, and full benefits. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience, want a rotating schedule instead of straight nights, and like strong recruiter support.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 5x8s (40 hrs/week)

Travel, 13-week contract, 5x8s (40 hrs/week) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4 pm–12 am, rotating weekends

Estimated Pay: $2,369/week

Evening-to-midnight Rad Tech contract with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Great if you prefer late shifts and want a full benefit package plus weekly pay.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, evenings (5x8s, 40 hrs/week)

Travel, 13-week contract, evenings (5x8s, 40 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $2,215/week

Evening Rad Tech assignment for techs with 1+ year experience, ARRT (R), and BLS. Comes with day-one benefits, CE, and wellness programs—good if you want a strong national agency and guaranteed hours.

Employer: ACG Hospice (Agape Care Group)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and location)

Provide hospice care in the community, building real relationships with patients and families while leading the care plan. Comes with strong benefits like tuition reimbursement, immediate PTO access, 401(k) match, and mental health support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.