Columbia’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for customer-facing and lead roles. If you like staying active, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end of a busy grocery store, coach a large team, handle schedules, and jump in wherever the store needs help. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a couple years of retail experience, and enjoy solving customer issues on the spot.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1201 Grindstone Pkwy, Columbia, MO 65201

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Oversee the apparel area, keep racks and displays looking sharp, and support the team on the sales floor. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Break Time (MFA Petroleum Company)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store: support daily operations, handle cash and inventory, and lead the team when the manager is away. Good for someone 18+ who likes fast-paced work, customer service, and wants a path to grow into higher management.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Columbia, MO (local territory)

Type: Not stated (field-based role)

Not stated (field-based role) Pay: $17–$19 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock and merchandise popular snack brands, build displays, and work directly with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and weekly pay options.

Employer: PacSun

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Seasonal, part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Holiday-season role focused on online order fulfillment (Ship From Store, BOPIS, Same Day Delivery). You’ll pick, pack, and ship orders, guide other associates, and help hit daily digital goals from Nov 22–Dec 24, 2026, including some nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Columbia tend to fill fast once the right person applies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.