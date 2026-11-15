These tiny Columbia kittens are growing up fast and would love to do it in a real home, not a shelter cage. All three are part of the same sweet sister squad at Central Missouri Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

Alice is one of the younger sisters in this litter and is described as part of the "sweetest little sister squad." She’s growing up with lots of playtime and cuddles, and is used to being around other kittens.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

Matilda is one of the adventurous girls in the group. She loves to climb, chase, and pounce with her sisters, then settle in for affection once she’s tired out.

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

Minnie is the tiniest of the bunch and loves to be close to her people. She’s known for perching on shoulders and soaking up all the love she can get.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Columbia, MO and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, consider meeting one (or two!) of these sisters at Central Missouri Humane Society. A quick call ahead can help you confirm they’re still available and learn more about their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.