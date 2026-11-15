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🐱 Playful Columbia Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
These tiny Columbia kittens are growing up fast and would love to do it in a real home, not a shelter cage. All three are part of the same sweet sister squad at Central Missouri Humane Society.
Alice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
Alice is one of the younger sisters in this litter and is described as part of the "sweetest little sister squad." She’s growing up with lots of playtime and cuddles, and is used to being around other kittens.
👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matilda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
Matilda is one of the adventurous girls in the group. She loves to climb, chase, and pounce with her sisters, then settle in for affection once she’s tired out.
👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
Minnie is the tiniest of the bunch and loves to be close to her people. She’s known for perching on shoulders and soaking up all the love she can get.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Columbia, MO and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, consider meeting one (or two!) of these sisters at Central Missouri Humane Society. A quick call ahead can help you confirm they’re still available and learn more about their care.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.