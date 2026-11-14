undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbia
🍽️ Columbia, MO Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Columbia’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now. If you like fast-paced work, there are options here from entry-level to leadership.
Shift Leader – Papa Johns
- Employer: Papa Johns
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Help run shifts, keep food quality high, and support your team so the store hits its goals. Good fit if you’ve worked in restaurants before and want a step up in responsibility.
Experienced Line Cook (Part-Time)
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Part-time (8–30 hrs/week, may grow to full-time)
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, PTO, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule
- Cook a variety of dishes in a busy kitchen, using solid technique and strong food safety habits. Great for experienced cooks who want good hourly pay and benefits even at part-time hours.
Food & Beverage Director – Columbia Country Club (Troon)
- Employer: Troon / Columbia Country Club
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus eligibility
- Lead food and beverage operations at a private country club, including staff management, budgeting, and service standards. Ideal for someone with several years of F&B leadership and comfort with POS and multi-outlet operations.
Host/Hostess
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Part-time (16–18 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Notes: People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply
- Greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the front of house running smoothly. A good entry point into restaurant work if you’re friendly, organized, and like talking with people.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.