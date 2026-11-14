Columbia’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now. If you like fast-paced work, there are options here from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: Papa Johns

Papa Johns Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help run shifts, keep food quality high, and support your team so the store hits its goals. Good fit if you’ve worked in restaurants before and want a step up in responsibility.

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Part-time (8–30 hrs/week, may grow to full-time)

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, PTO, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule

Dental, health, vision, PTO, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule Cook a variety of dishes in a busy kitchen, using solid technique and strong food safety habits. Great for experienced cooks who want good hourly pay and benefits even at part-time hours.

Employer: Troon / Columbia Country Club

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO, bonus eligibility

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO, bonus eligibility Lead food and beverage operations at a private country club, including staff management, budgeting, and service standards. Ideal for someone with several years of F&B leadership and comfort with POS and multi-outlet operations.

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Part-time (16–18 hrs/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Notes: People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply

People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply Greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the front of house running smoothly. A good entry point into restaurant work if you’re friendly, organized, and like talking with people.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.