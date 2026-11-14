Columbia’s admin job scene is busy right now, with a nice mix of work‑from‑home and office roles. If you’re organized and good with details, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

HCA Healthcare / Location: Columbia, MO (remote, within 60 miles of an HCA hospital)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle incoming calls, schedule medical tests and procedures, and enter insurance and authorization details in the system. This role is fully work from home with strong benefits, but you must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital and have wired high‑speed internet.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

HCA Healthcare / Location: Columbia, MO (remote)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part‑time, no‑travel role supporting patient scheduling from home, with no prior experience required. You’ll get access to HCA’s full benefits package for eligible part‑time staff, including health coverage, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MO (hybrid/periodic in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50/hour (base rate at time of posting)

Research and verify textbook and course material data, keep database records accurate, and work with other teams on projects. This is a detail‑heavy role with steady office‑style work, solid benefits, and the ability to work remotely most of the time if you live within commuting distance of the Columbia office.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.