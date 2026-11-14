Columbia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on workers and tech-minded maintenance pros. If you like steady hours and clear tasks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (die casting manufacturer client)

Jobot (die casting manufacturer client) Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift available

, 2nd shift available Pay: $33 – $40 per hour

Support a long-standing metal die casting plant by keeping die cast machines and shop equipment running. You’ll work on electrical, electronic, mechanical, hydraulic systems, and program/troubleshoot PLCs, with a mix of repair, preventive maintenance, and some fabrication.

Employer: FlowerHire recruiting for Bud & Mary’s

recruiting for Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $20 per hour

Frontline role in a regulated cannabis facility doing trimming, weighing, filling, packaging, labeling, and sanitation. Good fit if you’re 21+, detail-focused, can stand for long periods, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: JBS USA – Principe Foods

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Starting at $20.85 per hour

Hands-on production job in a food plant, working with meat products, packaging, and heavy equipment in cold conditions. Expect fast-paced work, lifting up to 50 lbs, overtime and some Saturdays, plus access to medical benefits, 401(k), and internal promotion paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and higher-paying spots tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.