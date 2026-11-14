Columbia’s education scene is busy right now—Mizzou and local nonprofits are hiring across teaching, research, and youth work. Good mix of full-time faculty roles and hands-on jobs with kids.

Employer: University of Missouri–Columbia, Department of Special Education

University of Missouri–Columbia, Department of Special Education Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, tenure track

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Deadline: Review begins November 30, 2026 and continues until filled

Teach and advise across undergrad, master’s, and PhD programs while building your own research program in academic intervention/assessment for students with disabilities. Comes with a start-up package, reduced initial teaching load, research funds, grad assistant support, and moving expenses, plus full university benefits.

Employer: University of Missouri–Columbia, College of Health Sciences

University of Missouri–Columbia, College of Health Sciences Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site faculty/instructor

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Deadline: Review of applications begins immediately and continues until filled

Lead and grow the Radiochemical Manufacturing emphasis in the Nuclear Medicine Program—teach, mentor students, oversee internships, and work closely with industry partners. Good fit if you have a chemistry/radiochemistry/nuclear background and want a teaching-focused role with strong ties to real-world radiopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Employer: University of Missouri Extension – 4‑H Center for Youth Development

Location: Gallatin, MO (Daviess County)

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (flexible within 20 hrs; some evenings/weekends)

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (flexible within 20 hrs; some evenings/weekends) Benefits: Not benefit-eligible

Help run 4‑H youth programs with a focus on leadership, STEM, healthy living, and ag/natural resources. You’ll plan events, support volunteers, and work directly with kids and community partners—great for someone with youth work or childcare experience who wants meaningful, part-time work.

Employer: Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Listed as Internship (classroom teaching role)

Listed as (classroom teaching role) Pay: $15.27 – $16.31 per hour

Schedule: 4-day work week , 10-hour shifts, Tuesday–Friday

, 10-hour shifts, Benefits: Generous PTO, 10 paid holidays, 2-week paid winter break, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, retirement plan, professional development

Teach and care for infants and toddlers (birth–3) in a Head Start classroom, creating a safe, nurturing, and development-focused environment for children and families. Good match if you have a CDA or some college and want strong benefits, a four-day week, and room to grow in early childhood education.

If any of these speak to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application started while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.