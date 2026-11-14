Columbia has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few friendly faces from Central Missouri Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (longhaired)

Black (longhaired) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About Ninja:

Ninja is a beautiful black longhaired senior girl who still has plenty of play and love to give. She may be a senior, but she’s a kitten at heart and would love a calm, cozy home where she can enjoy her golden years with you.

👉 Meet Ninja and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Gray (Blue)

White/Gray (Blue) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About Sir Meows a Lot:

This handsome white and gray boy is around 2 years old and ready to settle into a forever home. He’s hoping to become your favorite furry friend and is already a staff favorite at the shelter.

👉 Meet Sir Meows a Lot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About MiuMiu:

MiuMiu is a young brown tabby kitten with her whole life ahead of her. She’s looking for a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning as she grows up.

👉 Meet MiuMiu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About Winnie:

Winnie is a handsome brown tabby who is described as super friendly and eager to be the newest member of someone’s family. If you’re looking for a social companion, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Columbia, MO and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Central Missouri Humane Society or calling (573) 443-7387 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.