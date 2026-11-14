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🐱 Sweet Columbia Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Columbia has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few friendly faces from Central Missouri Humane Society who would love to meet you.
Ninja
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (longhaired)
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
About Ninja:
Ninja is a beautiful black longhaired senior girl who still has plenty of play and love to give. She may be a senior, but she’s a kitten at heart and would love a calm, cozy home where she can enjoy her golden years with you.
👉 Meet Ninja and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Meows a Lot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Gray (Blue)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
About Sir Meows a Lot:
This handsome white and gray boy is around 2 years old and ready to settle into a forever home. He’s hoping to become your favorite furry friend and is already a staff favorite at the shelter.
👉 Meet Sir Meows a Lot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MiuMiu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
About MiuMiu:
MiuMiu is a young brown tabby kitten with her whole life ahead of her. She’s looking for a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning as she grows up.
👉 Meet MiuMiu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society
- Phone: (573) 443-7387
About Winnie:
Winnie is a handsome brown tabby who is described as super friendly and eager to be the newest member of someone’s family. If you’re looking for a social companion, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Columbia, MO and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Central Missouri Humane Society or calling (573) 443-7387 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.