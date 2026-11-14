🚧 ADA sidewalk work to cause brief lane closures on Range Line

Sidewalk upgrades are set to start Tuesday on Range Line Street in Columbia, between Vandiver Drive and Wileta Boulevard.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will:

Upgrade sidewalks

Improve curb ramps

Fix pavement approaches

All of this is to bring the area into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Work will cause intermittent, short-term single-lane closures on Range Line between 7 am and 7 pm through Saturday, November 21.

If you drive this stretch, allow extra time or consider another route during the day. The project also includes future improvements on Missouri Route 163 (no dates given yet).