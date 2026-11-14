Columbia neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need firewood, a piano, or home decor, take a look below.

Item: Free firewood from a couple of large trees

Condition: Usable firewood, large trunk already cut into sections (may still need splitting)

Location: Near Menard's in north Columbia (Mick Deaver area)

Source: nextdoor.com

There is a lot of firewood available, and it’s easy to access — you can back a truck or trailer within about 5 feet of the pile. The large-diameter trunk has been cut into manageable pieces. These sections could also work as wood “cookies” for woodworking projects. The poster prefers to give it away rather than haul it to the mulch site. First come, first served.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Yamaha grand piano with matching bench

Condition: Not specified

Location: Gans Creek, Columbia, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor’s sister is giving away a Yamaha grand piano, complete with bench. This could be a great way to get your kids started with piano lessons without a big upfront cost. The poster asks that you send a direct message (DM) if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large rectangular wall mirror

Size: 90" x 30"

Condition: Not specified

Location: Hinkson Creek, Columbia, MO

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large wall mirror that could work well in a home gym, hallway, or bedroom. At 90 inches by 30 inches, it’s a big piece, so you’ll likely need a vehicle that can handle the length and someone to help with lifting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Columbia tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.