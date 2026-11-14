Columbia’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from techy demand gen to classic commission-heavy sales. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed under Columbia, MO

– listed under Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no fixed range listed)

This is a 100% remote life insurance sales role with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. You’ll meet clients virtually, get one-on-one coaching, and have room to grow into leadership if you like building a long-term sales career.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$150,000/year (base hourly + commission, then option to move to 100% commission)

If you like talking with people and the outdoor lifestyle, this role lets your hustle drive your paycheck. You’ll guide customers through RV purchases, use a CRM to follow up, and get benefits, PTO, 401(k), and training from day one.

Employer: FairCom

Location: Columbia, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

This is a hands-on B2B performance marketing role owning paid ads, HubSpot ops, and BI dashboards. Ideal if you enjoy Google/LinkedIn Ads, GA4, dashboards, and using AI/automation, plus you’ll get strong benefits, generous time off, and hybrid flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.