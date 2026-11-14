Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to travel gigs. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a little extra income.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,797 per week

Work in a high-tech EP lab helping map and treat heart rhythm issues. Great if you like advanced cardiac tech, strong weekly pay, and travel-style contracts.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,256 per week

Take your RT skills on the road with a structured travel contract, full benefits, and 24/7 recruiter support. Nice fit if you want adventure plus steady hours.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Start Date: 11/16/2026

Pay: $2,256 per week

Same role and pay as above, but with an earlier start date. Good if you’re ready to jump in sooner and still want the same package and support.

Employer: Visiting Angels

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $17.75/hour + multiple bonuses

Provide non-medical care to seniors at home, from errands to dementia and hospice support. Big pluses: sign-on bonus, lots of bonus opportunities, flexible shifts from 1 to 24 hours, and full benefits.

Employer: Seasons Pediatric Development Center

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: In-person, center-based

In-person, center-based Pay: $19–$21/hour

Work 1:1 with kids ages 3–8 using play-based ABA therapy in a modern pediatric center. Training is provided and they offer flexible schedules plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Location: Columbia, MO & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (8am–5pm)

Pay: $50,000–$80,000/year

Provide in-home nursing care with strong focus on assessment and care coordination. You get mileage, multiple medical plan options, PTO, 401(k), and on-site charting support so you’re not taking work home.

Employer: University of Missouri Health Care

Location: Fairview Clinic, Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, on-site

Pay: $29.77–$43.93/hour (based on experience)

Clinic RN role with daytime hours, no rotating nights, and strong benefits from an academic health system. Great if you want stable hours, team-based care, and room to grow.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Clinic Hours: Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm; Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm

Use your RN license in a clean, outpatient aesthetic setting doing laser hair removal. Perks include benefits within 30 days, free treatments for you and your partner, commission, and CEU support.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, biggest need: weekday day shift (M–F)

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus for full-time + premium pay for nights/weekends

Provide one-on-one care for pediatric to young adult clients at home. Ideal if you want slower pace, meaningful relationships, weekly pay, and full benefits with paid training.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend in healthcare who’s job-hunting too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.