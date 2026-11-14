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Columbia
🏥 Columbia, MO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to travel gigs. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a little extra income.
Travel Electrophysiology Technician – $2,797/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,797 per week
Work in a high-tech EP lab helping map and treat heart rhythm issues. Great if you like advanced cardiac tech, strong weekly pay, and travel-style contracts.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,256/week (Option 1)
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,256 per week
Take your RT skills on the road with a structured travel contract, full benefits, and 24/7 recruiter support. Nice fit if you want adventure plus steady hours.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,256/week (Option 2)
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Start Date: 11/16/2026
- Pay: $2,256 per week
Same role and pay as above, but with an earlier start date. Good if you’re ready to jump in sooner and still want the same package and support.
Experienced Overnight Caregiver
- Employer: Visiting Angels
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $17.75/hour + multiple bonuses
Provide non-medical care to seniors at home, from errands to dementia and hospice support. Big pluses: sign-on bonus, lots of bonus opportunities, flexible shifts from 1 to 24 hours, and full benefits.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Seasons Pediatric Development Center
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: In-person, center-based
- Pay: $19–$21/hour
Work 1:1 with kids ages 3–8 using play-based ABA therapy in a modern pediatric center. Training is provided and they offer flexible schedules plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.
LPN – Home Health
- Employer: Phoenix Home Care
- Location: Columbia, MO & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (8am–5pm)
- Pay: $50,000–$80,000/year
Provide in-home nursing care with strong focus on assessment and care coordination. You get mileage, multiple medical plan options, PTO, 401(k), and on-site charting support so you’re not taking work home.
RN – Clinic Nurse, Fairview Internal Medicine
- Employer: University of Missouri Health Care
- Location: Fairview Clinic, Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, on-site
- Pay: $29.77–$43.93/hour (based on experience)
Clinic RN role with daytime hours, no rotating nights, and strong benefits from an academic health system. Great if you want stable hours, team-based care, and room to grow.
Registered Nurse – Laser Hair Removal Provider
- Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Clinic Hours: Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm; Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm
Use your RN license in a clean, outpatient aesthetic setting doing laser hair removal. Perks include benefits within 30 days, free treatments for you and your partner, commission, and CEU support.
LPN/RN Home Care – Day Shift (Children to Young Adults)
- Employer: Phoenix Home Care
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time, biggest need: weekday day shift (M–F)
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus for full-time + premium pay for nights/weekends
Provide one-on-one care for pediatric to young adult clients at home. Ideal if you want slower pace, meaningful relationships, weekly pay, and full benefits with paid training.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend in healthcare who’s job-hunting too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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