Columbia’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from retail stores to nonprofits and a fast-growing tech company. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Columbia, MO (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time (Sat–Wed, 10:00am–6:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a support team for a fast-growing construction tech company, handling calls, chats, and emails in a multi-channel contact center. You’ll coach reps, review quality, help train new hires, and be the go-to person when the supervisor is out.

Employer: Break Time Convenience Store (MFA Petroleum)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role in a busy convenience store: greet customers, run the register, prep food, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and learning both customer service and basic food service.

Employer: Break Time Convenience Store (MFA Petroleum)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Not listed (variable-hour retail)

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Sales Associate role but with added focus on completing company training and helping train new team members. Great if you want to grow into more responsibility while staying on the sales floor.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (at or above local minimum; final pay based on experience)

Help run a fashion-forward accessories store: drive sales, support the store manager, and keep displays looking sharp. You’ll also be trained to do ear piercings and lead fun, trend-focused customer experiences.

Employer: Love Columbia (The Love Seat)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Cashier at a nonprofit thrift store where every purchase supports local neighbors. You’ll run the register, handle donations, and welcome families and clients picking up needed items in a mission-driven, community-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.