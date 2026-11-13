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Columbia
Westbound I-70 ramps at Providence now open
7 days ago
In Columbia, both westbound I-70 ramps to and from Providence Road are now open while the Providence Road bridge stays closed. The eastbound I-70 on-ramp at Providence Road will stay closed until a longer, safer merge area is built. Learn more: https://t.co/UmpBryL5Ko
This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia Public Works
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.