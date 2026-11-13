undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔬 Columbia, MO Science Jobs: Multiple Lab Roles Now Hiring
Columbia’s lab scene is busy right now, especially in pharma testing. If you like hands-on science and clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.
Sample Operations Support Technician
- Employer: Eurofins / Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Support daily lab operations by receiving, logging, moving, and tracking samples so scientists can focus on testing. This is a great fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want to work in a regulated lab environment with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid holidays/vacation.
Associate Scientist – Analytical Testing
- Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., some weekend OT
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level lab role for recent grads who want hands-on work with HPLC, GC, stability studies, and batch release testing in a GMP/GLP setting. You’ll run analytical tests, keep detailed records, and grow your skills in a pharma-quality lab, with full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.