Columbia’s lab scene is busy right now, especially in pharma testing. If you like hands-on science and clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eurofins / Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Eurofins / Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Support daily lab operations by receiving, logging, moving, and tracking samples so scientists can focus on testing. This is a great fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want to work in a regulated lab environment with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid holidays/vacation.

Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., some weekend OT

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level lab role for recent grads who want hands-on work with HPLC, GC, stability studies, and batch release testing in a GMP/GLP setting. You’ll run analytical tests, keep detailed records, and grow your skills in a pharma-quality lab, with full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.