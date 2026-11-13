Columbia’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in nuclear, manufacturing, and consulting roles. If you’ve got an engineering background, there are some solid chances here to grow your skills and your paycheck.

Employer: University of Missouri-Columbia (MRR Research & Education / MURR)

University of Missouri-Columbia (MRR Research & Education / MURR) Location: Columbia, MO

Salary: $71,864 – $100,672 per year

Type: Full-time

Design and analyze materials irradiation experiments in the MURR research reactor, owning neutronics, nuclear heating, and thermal/structural analysis from concept to capsule in the core. Great fit if you have a BS in nuclear or mechanical engineering, know MCNP and a thermal/FEA tool, and want university benefits plus a unique reactor environment.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Columbia, MO

Salary: $86,400 – $129,600 per year (base + short-term incentives)

(base + short-term incentives) Type: Full-time

Lead capital projects and support a highly automated assembly line, using CREO, lean tools, robotics, and Industry 4.0 tech (IIoT, cobots, AGVs, AR/VR). Ideal if you have 3+ years in mechanical/manufacturing engineering and want to drive smart factory upgrades with strong pay and a broad benefits package.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Columbia, MO (in-person)

Salary: $90,800 – $110,000 per year

Type: Likely full-time (listed as “Other” on posting)

Use your engineering judgment to review and improve nuclear and power plant systems, applying ASME codes and NRC regulations. Good match if you have strong analysis and technical writing skills, plus experience in system design or systems engineering; nuclear, power plant, or radioactive waste experience is a bonus.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.