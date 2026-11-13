Columbia’s logistics scene is busy right now, from labs to warehouses to grocery stores. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Support a global lab network by receiving, logging, moving, and tracking test materials and samples. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like a mix of warehouse-style work and lab support, with strong benefits and weekday hours.

Employer: Hillyard

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)

Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri) Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead the logistics team for a long-standing, family-owned company. You’ll direct daily warehouse operations, coach staff, solve inventory issues, and support continuous improvement projects—ideal if you have logistics/warehouse experience and want to grow your leadership career.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Keep store shelves full and organized while most of the city sleeps. This is a hands-on, physical role unloading trucks, stocking, and rotating product—great if you’re 18+, like staying active, and prefer overnight hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.