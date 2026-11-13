Columbia’s higher-ed scene is busy right now, with new roles opening for both classroom leaders and student-support pros. If you’re into teaching, mentoring, or helping students reach college, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Missouri-Columbia (School of Natural Resources)

University of Missouri-Columbia (School of Natural Resources) Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, 9-month, non-tenure track

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Start date: On or before 8/1/2027 (negotiable)

Teach four courses per semester in sport management (topics like sport governance, coaching, legal aspects, contemporary issues, foundations of sport). You’ll also advise undergrad and grad students, help shape curriculum, and may design new courses that connect sport with parks, recreation, and tourism. Ph.D. in Sport Management or related field (ABD considered) required. Screening begins November 2, 2026 and continues until filled.

Employer: University of Missouri-Columbia (Trulaske College of Business)

University of Missouri-Columbia (Trulaske College of Business) Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, tenure track

Rank: Associate or Full Professor

Start date: No later than August 2027 (earlier possible)

Lead the Department of Management as Chair while keeping an active research agenda and a reduced teaching load. They’re looking for someone with strong administrative and leadership skills, a PhD from an AACSB-accredited business school (or closely related), and a solid record of scholarship. Preference for strategy/entrepreneurship, but open to all management areas (OB, HR, SCM, etc.). For full consideration, apply by October 15; applications accepted until filled.

Employer: University of Missouri–Kansas City (MO College Advising Corps / Central Missouri Talent Search Program)

University of Missouri–Kansas City (MO College Advising Corps / Central Missouri Talent Search Program) Work Region: Kansas City area high schools (program serves youth in Columbia and Kansas City )

(program serves youth in ) Home Listing Location: Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,000 – $48,000 annually

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm, with some evenings, weekends, and travel

Support economically disadvantaged and first-generation students with academic advising, college and career exploration, financial aid guidance, and workshops. You’ll work directly in Kansas City high schools, building relationships with students, families, and school staff. Requires at least a bachelor’s degree and 1 year of related experience; TRIO experience, bilingual skills, and work with high school students are a plus. Comes with university benefits and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Columbia’s education network is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.