Columbia’s busy right now with hands-on work. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs while keeping detailed records of your work. This role pays well for strong tech skills and offers PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, and training.

Employer: Springhill Suites Columbia

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Keep a hotel running smoothly with painting, carpentry, equipment repair, and basic mechanical/electrical/plumbing work. Comes with dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: EverTrue (Lenoir Woods community)

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-call at times

Pay: $23.55 – $37.75 per hour

Skilled role handling HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, painting, electrical, grounds, and unit turnarounds in a senior living community. Offers a strong benefits package (PTO, retirement match, medical/dental/vision, education help, and more) if you like steady, mission-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.