MACC highlights and supports first-generation students

Moberly Area Community College (MACC) is honoring the First Generation College Celebration by sharing stories of first-generation students, staff, and faculty, including Mechatronics Coordinator Malinda Jayathilake, Ph.D.. MACC supports first-generation students through its R1SE initiative, which offers academic programs and events, chances to connect with other first-generation students, and resources to help them move through their college studies.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Moberly Area Community College