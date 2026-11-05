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Columbia

City plow works downtown, at Mizzou and Boone Hospital

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119vXp_1Gp48Evv00

Columbia Public Works is using a new snow plow to clear streets and sidewalks in downtown Columbia, on the University of Missouri (Mizzou) campus, and around Boone Hospital so ambulances can travel safely during snow and ice. The new plow has rubber blades to help protect downtown sidewalks while crews work in winter weather.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia Public Works

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