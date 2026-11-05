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Moberly

MACC highlights and supports first-generation students

6 days ago
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Moberly Area Community College (MACC) is honoring the First Generation College Celebration this week by sharing spotlights on first-generation students, staff, and faculty, including Academic Advisor and MACC alumna Olivia Cuppy. MACC supports first-generation students through its R1SE initiative, which offers academic programs and events, chances to connect with other first-generation students, and resources and encouragement throughout their college journey.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Moberly Area Community College

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