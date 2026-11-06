🍽️ Columbia, MO Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from senior living kitchens to hotels and large facilities. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Columbia, MO (Colony Pointe Assisted Living)

(Colony Pointe Assisted Living) Type: Full-time & Part-time (days 6am–6pm or 6am–2pm; evenings 2pm–7pm; alternate weekends or weekends only)

(days 6am–6pm or 6am–2pm; evenings 2pm–7pm; alternate weekends or weekends only) Pay: $16/hour

Cook home-style meals for seniors in an assisted living community and help create a warm, family-style dining room. Good fit if you like flexible shifts and want steady kitchen work with benefits like PTO, tuition help, and free meals while you work.

Employer: Trinity Services Group, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay/Bonus: $1,500 bonus (hourly/salary not listed)

Lead the entire food operation inside a correctional facility, managing staff, inventory, safety, and inspections. This is a strong step up if you have 5+ years in food service management and want solid benefits, paid training, and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott

Location: Columbia, MO 65202

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $22–$23/hour

Run the housekeeping team at a well-known hotel, making sure guest rooms and public spaces stay spotless. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts—great if you have at least a year of housekeeping experience and can work weekends.

Employer: EverTrue

Location: Columbia, MO (Lenoir Woods)

(Lenoir Woods) Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $15–$20/hour

Support the dining room in a senior living community—setting up, serving, bussing tables, and keeping things clean and organized. Good entry-level or next-step role if you like staying busy, working with older adults, and want benefits plus PTO and retirement match.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.