📋 Columbia, MO Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Columbia’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and corporate offices. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Columbia, MO (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support EquipmentShare’s fleet by issuing and managing fuel cards, onboarding new users, and auditing reports for compliance. This role is office-based at HQ and comes with full medical, dental, vision, generous PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time, plus lots of room to grow in a fast-moving company.

Employer: University of Missouri – School of Medicine

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Salary: $21.63 – $27.40 hourly

Lead day-to-day operations for a busy medical division, from supervising admin staff and handling budgets to supporting faculty schedules, hiring, and clinical reporting. This role offers university benefits (health, retirement, paid leave, tuition discounts) and a chance to be part of MU’s mission to improve lives through education, research, and patient care.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.