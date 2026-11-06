🐱 Gentle Columbia Cats Ready for Loving Homes in Missouri

Three special cats in Columbia, MO are hoping for a fresh start after their person passed away. All three are at the Central Missouri Humane Society and would love a calm, loving home—maybe even together.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

Mitty is the quieter sister in this little family. She can be a bit of a loner at first, but once she knows you, she talks to you with sweet little meows and loves to snuggle—often! She’s a bit on the chubby side, with striking green eyes just like her mom and sister. Since her human passed away, she’s been craving extra attention and love.

👉 Meet Mitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell / Cream or Ivory

Tortoiseshell / Cream or Ivory Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

Lil Mama is the mom of Mitty and Mitzy. She started life as a colony cat outdoors, but after being brought inside to have her kittens and heal from a hip injury, she decided the indoor life isn’t so bad. Once she settles in, she becomes a very loving kitty who purrs and meows while being petted. She may hide at first and be a little shy, but with patience she blossoms into a sweet, affectionate companion.

👉 Meet Lil Mama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell / Cream or Ivory

Tortoiseshell / Cream or Ivory Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

Mitzy is the vocal, treat-loving sister. She adores attention and will even place her paw on your arm to ask for more treats and pets. Like her family, she has big, beautiful green eyes. She enjoys sitting in the window and watching the world go by. Mitzy, Mitty, and Lil Mama all lost their human recently and are hoping for a new person to love.

👉 Meet Mitzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbia, MO, please consider opening your home to one (or more) of these sweet cats. Call Central Missouri Humane Society at (573) 443-7387 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.