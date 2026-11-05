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Mizzou to hand out stickers for player after transplant
5 days ago
Mizzou Athletics will hand out special stickers at the Saturday game vs. Texas to support freshman offensive lineman Johnnie “DJ” Jones, who recently received a heart transplant. Fans at the game are invited to wear the stickers to show support for DJ. More information: https://t.co/1GOYYTAhGg
This content is adapted from materials provided by University of Missouri — Columbia (regional higher education)
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