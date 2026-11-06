undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Columbia, Missouri Today
Columbia neighbors are sharing a few helpful free items this week, from kid gear to a sweet lost pet. If you’re nearby, these might be just what you need.
Child car seat (5037 Modesto Dr)
Item: Graco child car seat
Condition: Described as having pretty good safety standards (no extra details given)
Location: 5037 Modesto Dr, Columbia, Missouri
Source: trashnothing.com
A Graco child car seat is being given away. The poster notes it has pretty good safety standards, but no other info is listed, so be sure to check the photos and ask any safety or expiration questions before using it.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/BJYEoyM
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Spider-Man Toddler bike (5037 Modesto Dr)
Item: Spider-Man toddler bike
Condition: No damage, fair condition
Location: 5037 Modesto Dr, Columbia, Missouri
Source: trashnothing.com
Fun Spider-Man-themed bike for a toddler. The owner says there is no damage and it’s in fair condition, so it may show some normal wear but should still be usable. Great for a little one who loves superheroes.
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/aAd2Uyu
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Found Cat
Item: Found sweet female cat
Location: Leawood, Columbia, MO
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor in Leawood, Columbia has found a sweet female cat and is trying to locate her owner. If you’re missing a cat in this area—or you recognize her from the photos on the listing—reach out to the poster through Nextdoor.
Free items in Columbia tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful—or you think you know the owner of the found cat—check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.