🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Columbia, Missouri Today

Columbia neighbors are sharing a few helpful free items this week, from kid gear to a sweet lost pet. If you’re nearby, these might be just what you need.

Item: Graco child car seat

Condition: Described as having pretty good safety standards (no extra details given)

Location: 5037 Modesto Dr, Columbia, Missouri

Source: trashnothing.com

A Graco child car seat is being given away. The poster notes it has pretty good safety standards, but no other info is listed, so be sure to check the photos and ask any safety or expiration questions before using it.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/BJYEoyM

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Spider-Man toddler bike

Condition: No damage, fair condition

Location: 5037 Modesto Dr, Columbia, Missouri

Source: trashnothing.com

Fun Spider-Man-themed bike for a toddler. The owner says there is no damage and it’s in fair condition, so it may show some normal wear but should still be usable. Great for a little one who loves superheroes.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/aAd2Uyu

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Found sweet female cat

Location: Leawood, Columbia, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Leawood, Columbia has found a sweet female cat and is trying to locate her owner. If you’re missing a cat in this area—or you recognize her from the photos on the listing—reach out to the poster through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Columbia tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful—or you think you know the owner of the found cat—check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.