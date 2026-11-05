📣 Columbia, MO Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, creative, and small business roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Listed in Columbia, MO (role mainly serves Springfield/Joplin & AR metros)

Listed in Columbia, MO (role mainly serves Springfield/Joplin & AR metros) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (no exact range listed)

Outside sales role doing 5–6 home inspections a day and selling pest, termite, and moisture solutions. Paid training, company equipment, and layered commissions on both one-time and recurring services.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Corporate HQ – Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive compensation (no exact range listed)

Lead a team of four Fleet Sales Associates, own sales forecasting, and manage key relationships across Accounting, Finance, and Operations. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and strong growth potential.

Employer: The Balloon Tycoons

Location: Columbia, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.50/hour + 4–9% commission on eligible sales, big corporate account bonuses

Fun, creative role selling custom balloon décor for events while handling calls, emails, and lead follow-up. Great fit if you like events, are comfortable on the phone, and want paid training + real commission upside.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Corporate HQ – Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive compensation (no exact range listed)

Support the fleet sales team with customer communication, marketing materials, and a high volume of email requests. Good entry point if you have 0–2+ years admin/data experience and want full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

Employer: Wolcott Water Systems

Location: Columbia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$65,000/year base, plus profit sharing, IRA match, health contribution, 11 paid holidays, generous vacation

Family-owned water systems company seeking a detail-focused sales ops pro to handle customer inquiries, reporting, CRM, and light IT support. Great for someone who wants a long-term “hire to retire” home in COMO with clear path to higher compensation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers questions and may open up ideas you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.