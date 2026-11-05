🐶 Gentle Columbia Dogs Ready for Adoption and Healing

Columbia has some very special dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. Each of these pups is at Central Missouri Humane Society and is ready to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About Edgar:

Edgar is a handsome, sweet boy who just needs some TLC. He spent so much time hanging out at a local pickleball court that he forgot to eat and started losing weight. Now he’s “semi-retired,” focused on getting healthy, and enjoying the good life. He loves gentle pets and all the snacks.

If you’re looking for a kind dog who’s ready to blossom with care and routine, Edgar could be your guy.

👉 Meet Edgar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mastiff mix

Labrador Retriever / Mastiff mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About Blue:

Blue is a true gentle giant. He came from a situation where he wasn’t getting proper care, and now he’s ready for a family who will help him heal both physically and emotionally. He has lived with another dog before, though there’s not much more known about his past.

If you have room in your home and heart for a big, soft soul who deserves a second chance, Blue would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mastiff mix

Labrador Retriever / Mastiff mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Central Missouri Humane Society

Phone: (573) 443-7387

About Denver:

Denver is a sweet older gentleman with a big heart. Even after being mistreated in his previous home, he still has a bright outlook on life. He loves treats and, with some TLC, he’ll make an excellent companion for just about any family. Denver has also lived with another dog.

If you’d like a calm, loving senior who will be grateful for every kind moment, Denver may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Denver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbia, MO, please consider visiting Central Missouri Humane Society or giving them a call at (573) 443-7387 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.